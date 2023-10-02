LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – All four congressmen and both senators from Arkansas supported the down-to-the-wire spending resolution passed by the U.S. House on Saturday.

The final legislation funds the federal government until Nov. 17 and adds $16 billion for federal disaster assistance while dropping aid to Ukraine, among other provisions. The Senate passed the bill 88-9, but the decision was tighter in the House, where it passed 335-91.

Republican representatives French Hill, Rick Crawford, Bruce Westerman and Steve Womack all had something to say about the legislation and the politics involved in its passing.

Hill, who had a week earlier produced a statement on the importance of reducing government spending, made a brief post on social media after the late-Saturday passage of the temporary spending bill, designed to keep the government operating for 45 more days.

“This Congress needs to come together to go back and get our spending and border under control — both are of concern to the American people,” Hill stated.

Crawford spoke about the cost of a shutdown coupled with policies of President Joe Biden’s administration.

“I voted to keep the government open today because shutting down cost more in the long run and shifts the focus away from Bidenflation and the president’s disastrous open border policy, which is growing unpopular even in urban areas where wild-haired liberal ideas normally thrive,” Crawford said. “This temporary funding bill maintains spending at current levels, allowing us to complete work on full-year appropriation bills to lower spending while also keeping the focus on President Biden’s decision to dramatically increase illegal immigration.”

Womack referred to the “irresponsible” nature of the spending bill’s last-minute vote and shutdown potential.

“Today, I voted in favor of the short-term spending fix that will fund our government for 45 days. I am glad to see small victories, but this method of governing is extremely irresponsible, especially waiting until the very day the government runs out of money,” Womack said. “Nevertheless, I refuse to let a government shutdown be the only option. We took a step forward today in meeting the urgent needs of the American people.”

Westerman’s statement was the longest of the four and included that he had changed his schedule to act on more long-term spending.

“With just hours before a lapse in appropriations and a government shutdown, the House voted on a temporary spending bill to allow Congress 45 days to pass the remaining appropriations bills to fund our government through Fiscal Year 24, he said. “However, we had an opportunity on Friday to do the same thing, while also securing the border, cutting reckless government spending, and establishing a bicameral Fiscal Commission. Every single Democrat, and unfortunately, 21 Republicans voted against it. My priorities are very clear: I would rather secure the border than shut down the government.”

Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton issued no formal statement after the legislation passed but did vote in favor of the short-term spending resolution.

Boozman and Cotton had both earlier voiced opposition to a government shutdown, at the same time calling for lowering government spending and increasing efforts toward border security.