Arkansas delegation comments after House Republicans bump Liz Cheney from top post

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas delegation Is stepping forward to make comments after House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney on Wednesday morning from her post as the chamber’s number 3 GOP leader.

The ouster comes after Cheney made public rebukes of former President Donald Trump in his continued claims of election fraud during the 2020 election.

Congressman French Hill voiced his continued support of Cheney but the need to look toward the future saying, “Liz Cheney is one of the most conservative, constitutionally minded people I know and that’s why I voiced my support for her today. But to lead House Republicans as we take back the majority in the House in 2022 and work to stop Biden’s far-left agenda she needs to have the confidence of the majority of House Republicans, and today, that proved not to be the case.”

“Our nation faces serious challenges, including rising inflation, a crisis on our southern border, economic struggles in our heartland, and renewed conflict in the Mideast. Today, the House Republican Conference decided a course correction was needed to help us communicate more effectively how to address these challenges, and to block the extreme socialist agenda the Democrats are trying to force upon the American people,” added Congressman Rick Crawford. “I have great respect for Rep. Cheney and look forward to continuing to work with her to advance our shared interest in a secure and prosperous America.”

The vote came after months of tension within the Republican party; with many taking more defined sides in their level of support for former President Trump.

Congressman Steve Womack was not surprised by the actions that were taken.

“The vote to remove Liz Cheney from leadership was not unexpected. She is a close friend and colleague, and she has very strong opinions about the 2020 election and the January 6th insurrection. Unfortunately, her views as Conference Chairwoman clashed with other rank-and-file members. I regret the intraparty conflict,” Womack said. “I believe our conference needs to refocus our attention on stopping the dangerous policies being advanced by the left that are hurting our economy, compromising national security, and making life difficult on American families and business.”

Cheney’s replacement is speculated to Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who has received vocal backing amongst many Republican House leaders.