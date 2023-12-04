LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A first-of-its-kind report was revealed in Little Rock Monday, detailing the state’s civic engagement and how to improve it.

The Arkansas Civic Health Index was presented at the Clinton Center and was discussed by a panel of experts.

State leaders went over findings in the report such as civic and political engagement in Arkansas and how to improve them.

Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, dean of the Clinton School of Public Service, said this type of deep dive is critical to improving the state’s political climate.

“Now more than ever, we need to refocus on our civic health, because just like our physical health, right, we shouldn’t just pay attention to it when we’re sick,” she said.

According to the report, Arkansas was ranked last in the U.S. for voter registration and turnout in all recent elections and Arkansans’ trust in the federal government and each other was lower than the national average.