LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A bill filed this week would ban cities and counties from passing rules limiting people from using properties as short-term rentals.

Short-term rentals are described as homes or units that are rented out for a fee, much like Airbnb or Vrbo.

Republican Rep. Brit McKenzie said the intent is to promote tourism and eliminate barriers for property owners.

“The purpose of the bill is to try and provide those who have a primary residence to make sure they’re able to use that residence during peak tourism times of the year to generate income,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie added that he thinks the bill will garner enough support for passage in both chambers.