LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A bill filed Monday in the Arkansas house would make it easier for children under 16 to get a job.

House Bill 1410 would create the Youth Hiring Act of 2023, which would remove the requirement for children under 16 to get permission from the Arkansas Department of Labor to get a job.

The bill would also “restore decision-making to parents concerning their children” and “streamline the hiring process for children under 16 years of age.”

HB 1410 was read Monday evening and referred to House Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor.

The legislation was sponsored by Rep. Rebecca Burkes and Sen. Clint Penzo and co-sponsored by Rep. Kendon Underwood.