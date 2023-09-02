LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The state of Arkansas is honoring the legacy of Dr. Josetta Wilkins who passed away last week at the age of 92.

In addition to her career as a college professor and legislator, Dr. Wilkins was committed to breast cancer awareness.

“Dr. Josetta Wilkins was an amazing woman and a giant of a leader,” Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman, Surgical Oncologist said. “She changed the face of healthcare for women in Arkansas and has saved countless lives. I will miss her and so will Arkansas, but she will be remembered and felt by Arkansans for generations.”

The Jefferson County Health Unit is named in her honor as the Dr. Josetta E. Wilkins Health Unit.

To honor her memory, a Balloon Release event will be held on September 14, 2023, at 6 p.m. at the Dr. Josetta E. Wilkins Health Unit located at 3801 S. Hickory Street in Pine Bluff.

Public visitation will be held on September 15 at 5 p.m. at the Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Pine Bluff and funeral services are scheduled for September 16 at 12 p.m. at the New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church in Pine Bluff.