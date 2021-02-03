Arkansan Richard Barnett indicted on 5 new federal charges following Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — A Gravette, Arkansas man seen putting his feet up on a desk in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Capitol riots on January 6 has been indicted by a grand jury on five news federal charges.

The felony indictment from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for 60-year-old Richard Barnett has five additional crimes listed:

Obstruction of an official proceeding

Aiding and abetting

Entering and remaining in a certain room in the Capitol building

Disorderly/Disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

Barnett had already been indicted on three federal charges earlier in January:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Theft of Public Money, Property, or Records

A federal grand jury was sworn in on January 8, in D.C., the charges were filed on January 29.

Barnett is the man who was pictured at several locations around the Capitol, during Tuesday’s melee, but the most memorable is where he is in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office sitting with his left leg perched on a desk.

TOPSHOT – Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as he protests inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. Demonstrators breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Barnett was in the Washington County Detention Center from January 8 to the 18. He was then transferred to the D.C. Central Detention Facility. The D.C. Department of Corrections oversees this jail.

The Gravette resident will remain in custody until his trial. Barnett is represented by New York attorney Anthony Siano.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE STATEMENT OF FACTS

*Contains graphic language

Another Arkansas man, Peter Stager of Conway, also faces federal charges tied to the riot.

Stager turned himself into authorities at an attorney’s office following a standoff at his home with federal agents.

He is currently being held in federal custody without bond.