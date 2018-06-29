AR Legislator Arrested for Tax Evasion Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. - Arkansas House Representative Michael W. Gates (22nd District) has been arrested for failure to file state income tax returns for multiple years, according to State Police.

Michael "Mickey" Gates surrendered to Garland County jail Thursday morning. His bond has been set at $1,500. Gates bonded out Thursday.

Authorities have reason to believe that Gates failed to pay or file a tax return on or about the dates ranging from April 2012 through June 26 of this year.

The affidavit for the warrant of arrest states Special Prosecuting Attorney Jack McQuary requested an Arkansas State Police investigation into allegations that Gates had failed to file state income tax returns for multiple years.

On April 10, a State Police investigator met with representatives of the Arkansas Department of Finance Administration (DFA) to talk about the case.

During the meeting all parties from DFA agreed that Gates has not filed an individual income tax return with the State of Arkansas from 2003-2017.

A request for a subpoena in mid May of Gates' individual income tax returns for the time period stated above did not yield any documents on file with the state.

According to the affidavit, on May 30 the State Police investigator learned from the Assistant Commissioner of DFA that Gates was notified in October of 2011 that he was going to be audited by the State of Arkansas. The audit was completed in September of 2015.

State Police interviewed Gates on June 15 regarding the investigation. According to authorities, Gates said he had received very little information from DFA regarding the audit and believes he settled with DFA for the sum of approximately $30,000 for the audit period 2003-2007. Gates said he is currently making payments of $1,500 per month on this settlement. Gates said he has not filed individual income taxes for this period because he is under the impression that DFA completed and filed these returns on his behalf. He said he is also under the impression that DFA completed individual income tax returns on his behalf for 2007-2015.

When Gates was asked if he has filed individual income tax returns from 2015 to present, he said he had not-- stating cannot file a return for years in which he does not know that he owes taxes.

A review from DFA shows that Gates failed to file a state income tax return for the following years within the statute of limitations: 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, and 2012.

As of June 19, 2018, Gates owes the State of Arkansas $259,841.95 in individual income tax, penalties and interest.

Failing to file an individual state tax return is a Class D felony.

Statement from Arkansas House Speaker Matthew Shepherd:

“I have been made aware of the arrest of Rep. Gates this morning. It is deeply troubling to hear of any member of the House facing criminal charges.

In light of today’s developments, I have suspended Rep. Gates, effective immediately, from all House leadership and select committee positions and responsibilities. These positions include Chairman of the Aging Subcommittee of the House Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative and Military Affairs Committee, Vice-Chair of the Joint Budget Personnel Subcommittee, as well as his membership on the Joint Budget Committee and Joint Performance Review Committee.

I have informed Rep. Gates of my decision. House leadership will continue to monitor and assess the situation to determine what further action may be necessary.”

Statement from Democratic Chairman John Gray: Calling for Rep. Mickey Gates' Resignation

Representative Michael John Gray, Democratic Party of Arkansas Chairman, released the following statement after the Arkansas State Police charged Republican Representative Mickey Gates with felony charges for failure to file state income tax returns.

“Yet again, we see how the continued corruption at our State Capitol is eroding the trust Arkansans have placed in their public servants. Representative Gates’s inability and refusal to follow the law displays not only an abuse of power, but also a failure to the people of his district.

“The only acceptable action must be for Representative Gates to resign immediately. Republican Chairman Doyle Webb should also join in calling for Rep. Gates to do the right thing and leave the legislature. Having lawmakers that follow the law should be non-partisan.”

Rep. Gates is a two-term state Representative from District 22. He faces Democratic nominee Kevin Rodgers in the November general election.

Hot Springs voters like Anthony Tidwell say the allegations against Rep. Gates are concerning.

"Taxes are going up around Hot Springs on a yearly basis," he said. "If I have to pay them I feel like everybody else should have to pay them too."

Tidwell says he wants answers from Rep. Gates, especially since he's running for re-election.

It's almost like you think you have a loophole over the system and there are no loopholes. Sometimes you find out the hard way," Tidwell added.