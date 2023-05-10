WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is aiming to showcase the Democratic coalition rallying around his reelection bid as he announces on Wednesday his campaign’s national advisory board of prominent elected officials who will assist his 2024 campaign.

The diverse group of 50 officials includes representatives from nearly every facet of the Democratic firmament. It brings together three of Biden’s 2020 primary rivals — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar — and at least two contenders who eyed the Oval Office had Biden decided not to run for another term, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. They’re joined by progressive favorite Rep. Maxwell Frost, new party rising stars including Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and prolific fundraisers like Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is chairing the group, whose members the campaign says will tap into their donor networks for Biden, make media appearances on his behalf, and reach out to their supporters and communities to make the case directly to voters for another Biden term.

Members of the board appeared in a new video from the campaign Wednesday to highlight their support of Biden’s reelection and encouraged their supporters to follow suit. More members are likely to be added as the campaign progresses.

“The Democratic Party is fortunate to have an incredible slate of passionate and compelling leaders, all of whom are united behind the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign,” campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz said. “They are representative of the broad, diverse coalition of voters who came together in 2020 to deliver President Biden and Vice President Harris a historic victory, and we are so grateful for their dedication to help this campaign prevail over the MAGA extremist agenda and help President Biden finish the job for the American people.”

The announcement comes as Biden, who’s 80, has sought to dismiss concerns among some Democrats about his age, with polls showing many in his party would prefer he doesn’t seek another term, and to address any concerns about his party’s enthusiasm for another bid for the Oval Office.

To prevail again, Biden will need the alliance of young voters and Black voters — particularly women — along with blue-collar Midwesterners, moderates and disaffected Republicans who helped him beat then-President Donald Trump in 2020.