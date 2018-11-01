Analysts: President Trump's Effect on the Midterms
WASHINGTON, D.C.- President Donald Trump has campaign stops scheduled in West Virginia and Georgia ahead of Tuesday's elections.
Republicans hope the President's visit will help them win. Will the strategy work?
In the clip above, Washington, D.C. correspondent Brie Jackson reports political analysts say that depends.
The President’s controversial and combative positions on issues ranging from immigration to health care certainly energize his Republican supporters. But they’re also driving Democratic voters to the polls.
