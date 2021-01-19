An Arkansans’ final hours in the White House: Thank you, Mr. President

The Benton High School graduate has worked in the Trump admin for the last three years

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three years ago, Arkansas native Judd Deere walked into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to call The White House his place of work. Now he’s preparing to depart it for the last time.

For the last two years, Deere has served as President Donald Trump’s Deputy Press Secretary.

“I am still in awe that I’ve stood in the Oval Office with world leaders, flown aboard Marine One over our nation’s capital, and landed in a war zone aboard Air Force One – all with the president of the United States,” Deere said.

The Benton High School graduate shared a series of tweets Tuesday night before ‘signing off’ from his official White House Twitter handle.

— Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) January 19, 2021

Before Deere landed his Washington, D.C. job, he worked for Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin’s campaign.

His work also includes gigs on Capitol Hill for Senator Mike Crapo from Idaho and Senator John Boozman from Arkansas. He’s also worked for the Arkansas Republican Party.

Deere hasn’t immediately said what his next move might be.