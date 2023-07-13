LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Attorney General Tim Griffin has filed a motion with the state Supreme Court to expedite an appeal on the Arkansas LEARNS Act decision.

The motion comes after Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herber Wright ruled on June 30 that LEARNS could not go into effect until Aug. 1. Griffin’s appeal asks the court to approve an expedited timeline by 8 a.m. July 14, so both sides can begin filing briefs beginning July 28.

At issue is the legislature’s use of the emergency clause in placing LEARNS into immediate effect. Wright’s ruling upheld that the emergency clause was not properly exercised.

Griffin argues that if the emergency clause was not used properly in the LEARNS Act, it would also have not been used properly in other legislative acts that were put into immediate effect.

“That would open the floodgates to illegal-exaction claims, habeas petitions, and countless other challenges,” Griffin’s motion states.

The delay in LEARNS implementation due to the Wright ruling led to the state Department of Education taking over the troubled Marvell-Elaine School District.

The decision by Wright came after a legal challenge was made by a group consisting of parents and teachers from the Marvell-Elaine School District and Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES). CAPES is currently gathering signatures to put the LEARNS Act up for voter referendum in the November 2024 election.

The state supreme court had earlier reversed a temporary restraining order Wright had granted on LEARNS pending the hearing and subsequent June 30 decision.