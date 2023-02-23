LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – More than two dozen advocacy groups rallied on the steps of the Arkansas state capitol Thursday.

The organizations were demanding equality and protection of individual rights for all Arkansans.

Organizers said the goal of the rally was to call attention to what they call several “discriminatory and unjust” pieces of legislation being filed this session.

Kymara Seales of the Arkansas Public Policy Panel said that the group’s purpose is to not sit quietly.

“We are so excited that you are here,” Seales said. “We are here to raise our voices so our members of the house and senate will know we are not sitting quietly. We are not sitting quietly.”

Some of the organizations that took part in the event included the ACLU of Arkansas, Disability Rights Arkansas, Central Arkansas Pride, Park West Pharmacy and Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families.