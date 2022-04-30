LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New state laws surrounding voting in Arkansas are causing the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) to make sure voters are aware of any changes heading into election season.

Voter identification requirements for in-person and absentee ballots are stricter than in past elections,

so, the organization is making sure Arkansans have all the information they need before heading to the polling station.

Victoria Brown, the associate state director of communications for AARP Arkansas says it is crucial that state residents 50 and older are aware of those changes before casting their votes.

“It’s very important for this age demographic to have the right, accurate voting information so when they cast their ballot they can ensure that they’re doing it in a way that their vote will be counted,” said Brown.

For more information on the updated voter ID laws or to verify election dates, visit AARP’s website.