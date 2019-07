Americans' age, education level and religious affiliation matter greatly when it comes to their opinions on a prospective clergy member's sexual orientation, gender, marital status or views on social issues such as same-sex marriage or abortion, a new poll shows.

The survey released Monday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that among all Americans who identify with a specific religion, about 8 in 10 say their faith should allow women and divorced people to be clergy members and just over half say the same about gay men.