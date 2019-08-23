Police: Woman kidnapped, forced back to her workplace for suspects to rob

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police say a woman was kidnapped by two males and forced to go back to her workplace where they then took money.

Officers responded to a robbery call at Popeye’s on South University Friday around 2:30 a.m.

Fantasia McGarr was found by officers in the back office of the restaurant with the door closed. When she opened the door the officers saw several cash drawers lying on the ground with change scattered on the floor.

The woman told police that after she went home from work a male with his face covered pulled a gun on her and forced her back into her car. The suspect then got into the passenger seat of her car and told her to drive back to Popeye’s.

McGarr said that she opened the front side door of the store when the suspects started giving commands to her to show them the money.

She told police the suspects put her in the freezer.

She said that she only remembered that the suspects were completely covered and were in either an orange or red Chevy Camaro.

The woman also said that there was video footage of the incident recorded on the restaurant security camera.

If you have any information about this case, call Little Rock Police.