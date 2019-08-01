Police Unity Ball coming to Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) is having a Police Unity Ball.

This will be hosted by the Black Police Officers Association (BPOA) and the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).

There will be entertainment, food, and a silent auction.

The ball will be Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Robinson Center in Little Rock.

It starts at 7:00 p.m. and ends at 11:00 p.m.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased here https://bit.ly/2YlPQ3E.

About this Event

In partnership with the Little Rock Police Foundation and the Little Rock Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association.