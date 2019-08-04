Police: Suspect, 9 others dead, 27 injured Oregon District in mass shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ten people are dead, including a suspect, in a mass shooting in the Oregon District in downtown Dayton early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 1 am in the 400 block of East Fifth St. 26 people were injured and taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions.

Police believe there was only one shooter, and have not yet identified the suspect or a motive. The suspect used a .223 caliber rifle and fired multiple rounds.

“Fortunately, we had multiple officers in the immediate vicinity when the incident started. There was a very short timeline of violence. For that, we are very fortunate,” Carper said.

President Trump tweeted Sunday morning about the shootings in both Dayton and El Paso, Texas.

The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

Gov. Mike DeWine issued the following statement about the mass shooting just before 7 a.m. on Sunday.

“Fran and I are absolutely heartbroken over the horrible attack that occurred this morning in Dayton. We join those across Ohio and this country in offering our prayers to victims and their families. I have spoken with Mayor Nan Whaley and offered any assistance on behalf of the state. I have been briefed by the Ohio Department of Public Safety, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol has offered assistance to local law enforcement as they investigate this heinous act. I commend Dayton Police and other first responders for their bravery and quick response to save lives and bring an end to this tragedy.” GOV. MIKE DEWINE

“I have ordered that flags in Ohio remain at half-mast in honor and memory of the victims who lost their lives this morning.”

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will hold a news conference Sunday morning.

I’m heartbroken. Thank you to our first responders for all that you’ve done. We will share updates as we have more information. — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) August 4, 2019

According to a Kettering Medical Center spokesperson, 13 victims are being treated at Kettering Hospitals, nine of those are at Grandview Medical Center. Most of the victims suffered gunshot wounds to the lower body. Two people have been treated and released.

Police say 10 people are dead including the suspect. 27 people were injured in the incident and taken to hospitals.

A reunification center has been opened at the Dayton Convention Center, located at 22 E. Fifth St., where families can get information and reconnect with loved ones.

A dedicated phone line has been established for anyone with information about the incident or to get information. That number is 937-225-6217.

The FBI is also on the scene assisting with the investigation.

Authorities investigate an active shooter incident on E. Fifth Street in the Oregon District on Sunday, August 4, 2019. (Photo: Ethan Fitzgerald)

“This is extremely unusual, obviously, for any community, let alone Dayton,” Carper said. “In our Oregon District, this is unheard of.”

The mass shooting in Dayton came hours after a young man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured. Just days before, on July 28, a 19-year-old shot and killed three people, including two children, at Northern California’s Gilroy Garlic Festival.

The El Paso shooting was the 21st mass killing in the United States in 2019, according to the AP/USATODAY/Northeastern University mass murder database that tracks all U.S. homicides since 2006 involving four or more people killed — not including the offender — over a short period of time regardless of weapon, location, victim-offender relationship or motive. That makes Sunday’s shooting in Dayton the 22nd mass killed in the U.S. this year.

The first 20 mass killings in the U.S. in 2019 claimed 96 lives.