Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on two cases

First Case

HERBER SPRINGS, Ark. – On December, 27 of 2017 the Sheriff’s Office was contact regarding a Residential Burglary complaint that had occurred during the day.

Captured on security cameras at the scene during the Burglary was a White Chevrolet Avalance without any trim along the bottom of the vehicle, and had appeared to not have a registration tag.

A Polaris Ranger ATV, a blue Kobalt air compressor, Stihl chainsaw, and a Echo weed eater were stolen from the residence.

Sheriff’s are asking for information in identifying possible suspects and the whereabouts of the property.

Second Case

HERBER SPRINGS, Ark. – On April, 3 2018 deputies responded to the Eden Isle Marina main office on a Burglary complaint.

Security camera footage revealed that two suspects rode up to the office on a jet ski. A white male got off the jet ski and forced his way into the office.

These suspects were wearing a motorcycle vest, or a boating vest.

Sheriff’s are asking for information on identifying the design on the back of these vest, as well as suspect information.

If you have any information regarding these cases, or any other cases, please contact the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (501)362-8143.

-Sheriff Chris Brown