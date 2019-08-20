Police: Roommate called 911 to check on Pine Bluff couple found dead in home

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – “Anytime a homicide happens, it effects everything,” Pastor Jesse Turner said.

Two lives were lost early Tuesday morning on Hepburn in Pine Bluff.

Marquita Harris, 35, and David Heard, 54, were found shot to death.

Pastor Jesse Turner doesn’t have to know them, to know he’s tired of the violence.

“Just outraged. Really. Really outraged,” he said.

According to police, a 911 call around 1:45 in the morning pointed them to the area due to gun shots. It’s a call they get often.

“It’s really limited information. All you can really do is respond to the general area and look and see if you can find anything,” Sgt. Richard Wegner with PBPD said.

Sgt. Wegner says they found nothing at the time. An hour later, the third person who lived in the mobile home called police with a specific address asking for police to check on the couple.

Heard’s family didn’t want to go on camera, but said the roommate said he escaped through a window before calling 911.

Police have questioned him but not made any arrests.

“We as law enforcement, we cannot solve crimes without the public’s help,” Sgt. Wegner said.

“We can’t keep having all these homicides in our city and expect folks to come here,” Turner said.

While plans are in place to revitalize Pine Bluff, Turner says it will all be in vain, if deadly crimes can’t come to an end.

These deaths are the city’s 19th and 20th homicides of the year.