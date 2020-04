DEWITT, Ark. (KARK/Fox16) – The Dewitt Police Department praising one of their own for helping a family in need.

Sgt. C.J. Beatty was captured taking diapers and wipes to a family.

Someone was arrested from the home, and the sergeant noticed the household needed these items.

He provided them with money out of his own pocket.

The police department says it’s proud to have members like him.