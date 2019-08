VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA) — Authorities in Van Buren and Fort Smith have arrested 24 people on suspicion of drug-related charges.

During the past 10 months, undercover detectives made controlled purchases of methamphetamine, heroin and pharmaceuticals from alleged drug dealers in the area.

Stolen guns were also purchased, according to police. More than $5,000 in stolen property was located and returned to owners.