Police: Man murdered on Little Rock street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police are searching for a shooter who killed a man in the middle of a Little Rock street.

Officers were called to Palo Alto Drive just after 6 p.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting. When police got there they found a man who was shot multiple times.

According to witnesses, anywhere from 2-3 men were seen on the dead-end street fighting.

The shooting happened in a residential area officers say they’re not often called to.

“It is unusual getting a homicide call,” Lt. Michael Ford said. “You have a lot of residences and people who stay and live here who own their homes, so this is quite concerning for us.”

Police have not released a suspect description.

This is the city’s 36th homicide this year, which is 10 more compared to the same time last year.