Hot Springs man wanted in shooting investigation

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A local man is wanted by the Hot Springs Police Department in the investigation of a weekend shooting.

Police say Kayvon Ward, 21 is wanted on charges for Battery in the 1st Degree in relation to the incident that happened Sunday on Garden Street.

Police describe him as being 5’08″tall and about 180 pounds.

Police say the victim’s injuries were not life threatening.

If you see Kayvon Ward call the Hot Springs Police Department at 501-321-6789.

The HSPD says not to approach him because he might be armed and is dangerous.

