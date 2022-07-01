LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police said they are searching for a person in connection to a Friday morning shooting in southwest Little Rock that left one person injured.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened on Baseline Road near Herrick Lane around 11 a.m.

Authorities said the victim in the shooting has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

Officials with the LRPD said officers are searching the area of the shooting for a person believed to be involved. The department has not released any information on a possible suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.