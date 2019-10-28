Police investigate homicide in Elm Springs, victim identified

ELM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — Elm Springs police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

According to the City of Elm Springs Facebook page, police were dispatched to 1486 O’Neil Avenue in reference to a possible deceased person.

Upon arrival, officers found a male with multiple gunshot wounds in front of the residence. The victim has been identified as 42-year-old By Phonasasivixay.

Two persons of interest were located inside the residence and detained for investigation.

Praphat Gingsumrong, 41, was arrested and is being held at the Washington County Jail.

Phonasasivixay was an associate of the suspect and former neighbor. Gingsumrong has been arrested and is facing a capital murder charge.

It is believed that Gingsumrong approached Phonasasivixay from behind and opened fire, killing Phonasasivixay as he was seated in a chair in front of the residence.

Gingsumrong is being held at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond.