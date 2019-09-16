Police: Child shoots self at Little Rock home, mother’s boyfriend arrested

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A three-year-old boy is recovering from a gunshot wound to the arm after police say he found a handgun in his home that belonged to his mother’s boyfriend.

It happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on Whispering Oak Drive.

The Little Rock Police Department says officers were called to Arkansas Children’s Hospital after the child was taken there by private vehicle.

That’s where Stalon Lanigan, 26, told police he had been babysitting his girlfriend’s child when it happened. Lanigan said he was playing video games in the living room when he heard a loud bang in another room, ran there and found the wounded boy.

Lanigan told police the Glock pistol that had been fired belonged to him and had been kept in a drawer. He said the child had found the gun and accidentally shot himself.

Lanigan was arrested at the hospital and later booked into the Pulaski County Jail on a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.