LONOKE COUNTY, Ark.- A police chase on Friday ended in a crash on Interstate 40 in Lonoke County, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT).

An ARDOT official says the chase started in Prairie County.

Lonoke Co: I-40 WB right shoulder is closed due to a police chase that ended with an accident 4.9 miles east of North Little Rock (mm 166). Monitor at https://t.co/l1xGNNTado. #artraffic #cnatraffic #neatraffic pic.twitter.com/NCuopMba50 — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) February 28, 2020

According to a tweet on Friday from ARDOT, the crash happened around the 166 mile marker on I-40 westbound, about five miles east of North Little Rock.

As of 7:40 a.m. Friday, the right shoulder was closed.

This is a developing story.