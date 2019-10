FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Plans to create boundaries for an entertainment district in Fayetteville is on hold, according to a decision made at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The City of Fayetteville tweeted, “Ordinance to establish boundaries for an Entertainment District is tabled indefinitely.”

Ordinance to establish boundaries for an Entertainment District is tabled indefinitely. Economic Vitality Director Devin Howland gave a report of the ongoing work and research being done with a recommendation to seek further facilitated discussion among businesses and residents. — City of Fayetteville (@accessfay) October 15, 2019

All city council members were present when the decision was made.