Planned Parenthood moving to new facility in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Planned Parenthood says it’s opening a new health center in Little Rock next month to meet growing patient demand.

The announced move comes as Planned Parenthood continues to look for a new facility to serve northwest Arkansas, where it has temporarily stopped providing medication-induced abortions until it finds a new site.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains said Tuesday there won’t be a gap in patient services as it prepares to open the new Little Rock center in August. The organization does not perform surgical abortions at its Arkansas facilities, but an unaffiliated clinic in Little Rock does.

Planned Parenthood earlier this month said it stopped providing medication-induced abortions at its Fayetteville facility, which will close at the end of the month, while it looks for a new site.