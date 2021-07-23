Pine Bluff welcomes new police chief as city fights rising gun violence

PINE BLUFF, Ar. — The city of Pine Bluff has a new police chief, and on Friday he addressed the community and fellow colleagues during a meet and greet event to share his vision for the department and the city.

Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. was sworn in again Friday, but this time in front of more than 60 people outside the police department.

Many of the people there had a positive outlook on the future with him taking over, though Franklin said he’s not in the job for anyone’s approval and he’s ready to get to work.

“I’m proud of the police department,” he said. “I want to focus on how people look at Pine Bluff Police department.”

Franklin has experience with law enforcement, serving with the Arkansas State Police for more than 30 years and working with FBI tasks forces.

“We have someone here that we can trust and someone here who will continue to build trust in this agency,” Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington said.

Franklin faces a large task. A month ago, there were four homicides in just five days in Pine Bluff, and the city recorded its 16th homicide of the year overnight Friday in a shooting that left another man injured.

When asked his opinion on the recent gun violence in the city, the new top cop said he was ready to “deal with it.”

“We going to deal with it and do follow ups on it,” Frankin said. “We going work on reducing violent crime in Pine Bluff.”

He said change won’t happen overnight, but he already has some plans he wants to illustrate.

“The only thing I ask the citizens of Pine Bluff, Jefferson County, is to support the men and women that’s out there working,” Franklin requested. “We’re going to have a new demand for them, I’m going to require a lot more work out of them.”

The chief also mentioned using supervisors for patrols if needed, adding that he will use all the resources they have when it comes to serving the community.

Meanwhile police are asking for anyone with information about this latest deadly shooting to contact them directly. They can be reached by calling 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300. Information can also be shared through their Facebook page.