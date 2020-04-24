Breaking News
UPDATE: Authorities investigate deadly shooting in Pulaski County

Pine Bluff Police Department investigating homicide

News
Posted: / Updated:

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department are investigating a homicide that happened today, April 23 around 2:00 p.m.

Officers responded to 103 Talbot in reference to a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man lying inside the house.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity will be released once a positive identity is made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pine Bluff Police Department.

There is also a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect or suspects. Information can be shared via Facebook as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories