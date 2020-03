HOT SPRINGS Ark. — To protect public health and safety and align with federal, state and local guidance, Ouachita, and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests officials are announcing the temporary shutdown of recreational areas and campgrounds for the safety of visitors and staff. Effective immediately, some recreation areas and campgrounds are temporarily shut down. Some campgrounds and cabins have not yet open for the season, and will remain shut down. Dispersed camping is still available in both forests. On the Ouachita National Forest, all restrooms are shut down.

For a list of closures, more information, and updates, visit the websites of the Ouachita National Forest at www.fs.usda.gov/ouachita or the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests at www.fs.usda.gov/osfnf/. Updates can also be found at the Ouachita National Forest Facebook site at www.facebook.com/ouachitanf and Ozark-St. Francis National Forest at www.facebook.com/ozarkstfrancis/.