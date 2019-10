PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The owner of the Pines Mall in Pine Bluff is facing a criminal contempt charge.

Thuytien “Judy” Vu, was arrested Tuesday night at the mall.

The 51-year-old was initially booked under a different charge, but the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is calling that a mistake.

Vu is in the Jefferson County jail. Her bond is set at $56,000.

Susan El Khoury is talking to investigators to find out what happened. This is a developing story, check back for updates.