Pettaway Pumpkin Smash in Little Rock Nov. 3

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local neighborhood is hosting a Halloween-themed event a few days after the spooky holiday.
The Pettaway Pumpkin Smash is Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Pettaway Park, 515 E. 21st Street.
Full details:
- Free community event in the heart of the Pettaway Neighborhood
- Pumpkins provided for smashing, or attendees can bring their own pumpkins to smash
- Hot dogs, chips, sodas, and treats from Loblolly Creamery provided, while they last
- Games, kids’ area, and door prizes
- Baking contest, judged by Matias de Matthaeis, Executive Pastry Chef of the Capital Hotel and State Representative Denise Ennett. Prizes: $100 and $50. Baking contest theme: “All Things Pumpkin and Fall”; entrants must deliver their baked entry to the baking contest area by 2:15 p.m.