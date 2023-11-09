FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas’ permanent SEC baseball opponents are Missouri and Ole Miss.
The conference announced the two permanent opponents for each school in the future SEC baseball scheduling format on Thursday. Beginning with the 2025 season, the Hogs’ SEC schedule will feature 10 three-game series: two series against their permanent opponents and eight series against rotating opponents for a total of 30 conference games.
Standings will be kept in a single-division format, eliminating divisional standings. Permanent SEC baseball opponents were determined based on several factors, including geography, traditional opponents and strength of schedule.
Arkansas is 59-53 all-time against Ole Miss, including winning records against the Rebels in both Fayetteville and Oxford. The Hogs are 23-15 all-time against Missouri, and 11-4 since the Tigers joined the SEC ahead of the 2013 season.
SEC Baseball Permanent Opponents
Alabama: Auburn, Tennessee
Arkansas: Ole Miss, Missouri
Auburn: Alabama, Georgia
Florida: Georgia, South Carolina
Georgia: Florida, Auburn
Kentucky: South Carolina, Vanderbilt
LSU: Mississippi State, Texas A&M
Ole Miss: Mississippi State, Arkansas
Mississippi State: Ole Miss, LSU
Missouri: Oklahoma, Arkansas
Oklahoma: Missouri, Texas
South Carolina: Kentucky, Florida
Tennessee: Vanderbilt, Alabama
Texas: Texas A&M, Oklahoma
Texas A&M: Texas, LSU
Vanderbilt: Tennessee, Kentucky