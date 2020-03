LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Tonight the Little Rock Board of Directors is scheduled to hear a full breakdown of the Lift Little Rock sales tax.

The update is slated on the agenda during the Policy Agenda.

Two weeks ago, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said tonight we can expect to hear a full outline of where funds are going.

Our reporter Haylee Brooks will be attending the meeting at 4 o’clock and bring us an update tonight at 9.