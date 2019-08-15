‘Peeping Tom’ captured on home surveillance video

GLENWOOD, Ark. — A family’s privacy and piece of mind is stolen over and over again following a creepy, recurring incident in Glenwood.

Now, it’s caught on camera.

“You can clearly see the peeking. And then you know he tried to like move in different ways and different windows to peek,” Makesha Golden said watching surveillance video from early Tuesday morning.

“It’s just disgusting.”

Spotting a man trying to view through her daughter’s window is not how she wanted the school year to start.

“My heart just stopped, I just couldn’t believe it.”

Months ago, Golden said she was warned that there was some man hanging around her house, so she put up a surveillance camera where he had been seen.

Over the summer, nothing suspicious was ever captured, until about 5:30 in the morning on the first day of school, when her daughter was getting out of the shower.

The video shows the man looking through a window, then moving to another window and jumping down to hide at one point.

There are blinds, curtains and warning signs around the house, but it didn’t seem to matter.

“I’m just glad we finally got the video,” Golden said.

Though she says she’s not concerned for her safety, it’s her privacy that was pilfered.

“It’s kind of scary when somebody takes that away from you, you’re always on guard,” she said.

While Glenwood police and the family have a good idea who the ‘Peeping Tom’ is, she’s not letting situations like this go unnoticed.

“I just want to stand up for my daughter and show that you don’t let people do that to you.”

Though the family believes they’ve dealt with ‘Peeping Toms’ before, there is no way to prove he’s done it before.

He could face a criminal trespassing charge.

Glenwood Police are investigating.