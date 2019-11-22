Pedestrian hit on I-40 in Johnson County, traffic diverted

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A person has been hit by a vehicle in a westbound lane of Interstate 40, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at mile marker 54.3 shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, according to Arkansas State Police.

All westbound lanes are closed, and traffic is being diverted.

Neither Johnson County Sheriff’s Office nor ASP would release any additional information at this time. As of 8 p.m., it was still an active scene.

This is a developing story.