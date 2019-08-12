PCSSD elementary school principal and another man shot in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- The Pulaski County Special School District confirms an elementary school principal was shot in Pine Bluff on Sunday.

District officials say Matthew Mellor, the principal at Lawson Elementary, had surgery this morning and is recovering.

According to a Pine Bluff police report, an officer was flagged down on the 2900 block of W. 6th Avenue while responding to a call of a possible shooting.

The officer said he spoke with Dennis Bradley who told him he and his friend, later identified as Mellor, were shot behind the Car-Mart area off of Blakes Street. According to the report, Mellor told the officer he was having trouble breathing, and the officer saw gunshot wounds on his left and right sides. Bradley told police he had been shot in the right hand.

Bradley told police that he had been speaking with a man he didn’t know on Facebook in the Marketplace about a car for sale. According to the report, the seller then texted an address on the 4200 block of W. 5th Avenue around 5:30 Sunday evening. Bradley told police after he drove by and didn’t see the seller or a car, he received a text with a second address on the 4200 block of W. 4th Avenue.

According to the report, Bradley told police that the seller then got into the back seat on the passenger side of his Jeep, and told them to drive to the area of 5th and Oleander, behind Car-Mart because an uncle was there with the car.

Bradley told police that once they arrived, the man got out of the car and pulled a small frame black handgun and pointed it at him saying, “Give me the money.” According to the report, the man also pulled his handgun and pointed it at the seller, who then shot multiple times and ran away.

Police say three handguns were found in Bradley’s Jeep.

The district says they are “praying for him and his family”.