PCSO seize nearly 375 grams of methamphetamine, $16,000+ cash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office seized nearly 375 grams of suspected methamphetamine and more than $16,000 in cash.

This investigation is ongoing.

