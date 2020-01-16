PCSO seize nearly 375 grams of methamphetamine, $16,000+ cash

KARK
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office seized nearly 375 grams of suspected methamphetamine and more than $16,000 in cash.
This investigation is ongoing.
SEIZURE! An ongoing narcotics investigation yields nearly 375 grams of suspected methamphetamine and more than $16,000 in cash. Investigation is ongoing. #PCSONews pic.twitter.com/8KRf8R6iuW— Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) January 16, 2020
