PBPD: 18-year-old shot and killed early Saturday

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A young man has died after a shooting early Saturday.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Christopher Mayzes.

Responders were initially called to the 3700 block of West Short 3rd Street just before 5:00 a.m.

Mayzes was able to tell police he was shot at a club in the 200 block of South Blake Street.

Police say he then lost consciousness.

Mayzes died at the hospital just after 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

There is no word yet on who is responsible, or a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

You can also contact then through facebook.

