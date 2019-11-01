Patients who designed Children’s Hospital Christmas Cards to be honored Sunday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For 50 years now, patients at Arkansas Children’s Hospital have created art for Christmas cards. It gives kids the chance to be a star and showcase their work, and it raises money for the hospital. This weekend, the kids will be honored at an event that you can be a part of.

Meredith Martindale is a patient at Arkansas Children’s Hospital. She loves art and designed a Christmas card with a tree and a star. The proceeds benefit a cause near and dear to her heart.

“The people at Children’s Hospital,” Meredith said.

This Sunday at Children’s all of the patients who designed cards will be honored at the Christmas Open House. Santa will be there and they have a big discount at the gift shop. Of course, the Christmas cards will be front and center for sale.

“All proceeds go to the Auxillary through the foundation to help projects here at the hospital like the Arkansas children’s research institute,” CeCe Martindale, Co-Chair of the Christmas Card Project said.

The Christmas Open House is this Sunday, November 3rd from 1-5pm. For more info, click here.

http://achaux.mybigcommerce.com