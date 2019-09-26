Pastors host “Story Time” for children in community to promote literacy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- On Wednesday, pastors all across Little Rock came together to spend quality time with the young people of their community by sharing a book.

“Story Time with Pastors” is an event that allows the men to engage with local schools and children in their community by reading a book out loud.

“I think it’s important because it gives you an opportunity to mentor children who are in elementary school,” says Pastor Robert DeShun Coates of St. Paul Baptist Church in Little Rock.

This is the fourth year the event has been held with nearly 30 pastors from all across Little Rock in attendance.

The men read to the students at Wakefield Elementary School. With more than 40 different books being read out loud.

“We came out to read to children in grades K through 6,” explains. Pastor Coates. “It’s important for the children to see us not just at church but in their community.”

Experts say reading books aloud to children stimulates their imagination.

Even after a child has learned to read by themselves, it’s important for adults to continue to read aloud together because this helps develop key language and listening skills.

Pastor Coates says the goal is to promote the power and importance of reading especially for children in his community.

“For them [the students] to get an opportunity to see a diverse group of individuals partnering together to get to spend time to read to them,” he says.