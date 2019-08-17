Parent reacts to racist social media post that prompted school’s investigation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A school administrator is on leave in Little Rock, and an investigation is underway after a racist Facebook post surfaced online.

On Friday, the CEO of E-Stem Schools in Little Rock confirmed an administrator was placed on leave related to the post, which appears to be attributed to the administrator.

In the post, it reads: “I hate n.”

We are not revealing the identity of the administrator while the school’s investigation is ongoing.

The post has some parents disappointed.

“That’s not a good look for E-stem downtown at all,” Lakaisha Shelby says.

Shelby has a 5th grader at E-Stem downtown and says she met this particular administrator on the first day of school.

“She was nice. She seemed nice.”

But Shelby’s affection as since soured after learning about the post.

Some people say the administrator’s Facebook account may have been hacked.

Here is the full statement from John Bacon, CEO of the E-Stem Schools:

“It was brought to our attention that a screenshot of a social media post – attributed to one of our administrators – contained inappropriate content. This content is not reflective of our values. The employee has been placed on administrative leave while we are able to conduct an investigation. Because this is a personnel matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

While it appears an investigation is still underway, for parents like Lakaisha Shelby, the damage has been done.

“If she’s not gone then my child is gone.”