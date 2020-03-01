Paragould couple trains long distance to run first marathon together

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thousands of runners will fill the streets of downtown Little Rock Sunday. They’re coming from all 50 states and even out of the country to race to the finish line. One Arkansas couple trained long distance for their long distance race.

Many of these athletes have been lacing em up and hitting the track for years, but one Paragould couple is just breaking in their running shoes.

“I got back into running about three years ago and I coerced her into it about a year and a half now,” Buddy Evans said.

With any new sport, they started by putting one foot in front of the other.

“Actually my first race was a four mile race her first race was a 2 mile race,” Evans said.

As each mile got faster, they decided to up the count to 26.2.

“For the challenge,” Evans said.

“To see if we could do it,” Buddy’s wife Angela Evans said.

It’s not uncommon to see a husband and wife take on a marathon together, but this duo’s route to the finish line looks a little different.

“I work for shell in the gulf of Mexico so I’m in the middle of an oil platform so two weeks of training is treadmill training,” Buddy said.

Buddy and his wife Angela train two weeks together then two weeks apart.

“We have the apple watch so we’re able to challenge each other,” Buddy said.

Even hundreds of miles away, they’re able to push each other to their limit.

“Hold each other accountable right,” Buddy said.

“We also give each other a really hard time when the other one is not doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” Angela said.

Now, with the longest race of their lives just hours away, they can’t wait to see each other accomplish the first of many marathons to come.

“It’s going to be awesome. I’m probably going to shed a tear. I get pretty emotional,” Buddy said.

The couple also ran in the 5K and 10K Saturday. Buddy won his age group in the 10K.