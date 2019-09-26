Owner of trucking company arrested for human trafficking at NLR motel

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A 73-year-old man remains in the Pulaski county jail on charges of rape, human trafficking and sexual indecency with a child, according to jail records.

North Little Rock police arrested Hugh Daniels at the Bel-Aire Motel on Highway 70 earlier this month after receiving information on Sept. 5 about juvenile girls being trafficked, according to a police report.

The police report lists Daniels as the owner of Hugh Daniels Trucking. The company has been in operation for 37 years, according to a Better Business Bureau profile online.

The report also lists a second person arrested, Kimberly Hatton, 34, who is also listed as an inmate in the Pulaski county jail as of Thursday on a charge of rape with a bond set of $50,000. She was booked into the jail on Sept. 17.

The ages of victims listed in various police and court documents related to the case are 16, 14 and 12.

Daniels was booked into jail on Sept. 24, records show. No bond has been set for him.