Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month: Little Rock teacher shares her story

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. One Little Rock teacher shared her story of how she fought ovarian cancer. She says her students and fellow staff members helped her through the fight.

Molly Strom is a beloved 1st-grade teacher at Don Roberts Elementary. Her positivity and encouragement shine in the classroom, and that never stopped during her battle with Ovarian Cancer that she was diagnosed with in 2017.

“I went through three rounds of chemotherapy, all while teaching,” Molly Strom said.

She would only take one day off after chemo, determined to be there for her students. “My kids were so supportive,” Strom said.

Her students and the entire school rallied and supported Strom through her cancer battle. They had shirts made that said “Strom Strong”.

“Most of the staff and a bunch of my friends and students bought the shirts. On my chemo days, they would wear the shirts to school. Everyone was so supportive,” she said.

Strom lost her hair through chemotherapy. When she first wore a scarf to school, her students asked her to take it off because they loved her just the way she was.

“It made me feel so loved, and I knew I could do this. They made me feel brave,” she said.

Though her battle wasn’t always easy. “It was tough at times. I was very tired,” she said. Her faith helped her through it.

“I knew the Lord had put me here for such a time as this. I knew I would beat cancer and use this as part of my testimony and I was able to do that,” she said.

And she is now cancer-free, in the classroom doing what she loves. She’s surrounded by students and staff she’s so thankful for, who were there for her through it all. “The Lord has been very good to me,” she said.

Strom wants women to know how important it is to know the signs of ovarian cancer because it’s very hard to detect. A few of the signs are bloating, pelvic or abdominal pain, trouble eating or feeling full quickly and feeling the need to urinate urgently or often. For more signs and symptoms and information about ovarian cancer, click here.