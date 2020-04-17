Outlets of Little Rock to host drive-up food distribution with Arkansas Foodbank

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (News release) – Outlets of Little Rock (OutletsofLittleRock.com) will host drive-up food distribution in partnership with the Arkansas Foodbank on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. located in the parking lot near Old Navy. We welcome anyone who needs food on a first-come, first-served basis. Each donation will consist of three boxes (box of dry goods, a box of produce and a box of frozen products) per family with enough items for approximately 40 meals. Those seeking donations must remain in the vehicle, no walk-ups allowed. There must be a maximum of two families per vehicle.

The Arkansas Foodbank is the largest hunger-relief organization in the state serving 33 counties in central and southern Arkansas. All Arkansas Foodbank organizers will follow health guidelines by wearing gloves, masks, and practicing social distancing.

“During this challenging time many families are struggling to put food on their tables,” says Teresa Deen, General Manager of Outlets of Little Rock. “Outlets of Little Rock is proud to host this much-needed food and supply distribution effort,” she adds.