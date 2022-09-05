ARKADEPLHIA, Ark. (AP) — Ouachita Baptist defensive lineman Clark Yarbrough died Sunday after collapsing suddenly, the school said in a social media post.

The school did not provide more information on the cause of death.

Yarbrough, 21, had two tackles in Thursday’s 42-32 win at Oklahoma Baptist.

He was an All-Great American Conference honorable mention selection last year who had 27 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.

Yarbrough was from Rowlett, Texas, and played for Sachse (Texas) High School. Ouachita Baptist is a Division II program in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.